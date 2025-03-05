EMEA > Ireland risks up to €26 bln in costs for missing 2030 climate targets -report

Ireland risks up to €26 bln in costs for missing 2030 climate targets -report

Published 14:12 on March 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:12 on March 5, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Ireland could face compliance costs between €8 billion to €26 bln if it fails to meet legally binding EU climate targets, according to a report released Tuesday.
