EMEA > ETS2 risks widening inequality, unless carbon revenues are redistributed -report

ETS2 risks widening inequality, unless carbon revenues are redistributed -report

Published 15:36 on March 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:36 on March 5, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The EU's new carbon market for road transport and buildings (ETS2) risks significantly deepening economic inequality across Europe — hitting parts of Eastern and Southern Europe the hardest — unless it is accompanied by strong redistribution measures, according to EU-funded research published on Wednesday.
The EU's new carbon market for road transport and buildings (ETS2) risks significantly deepening economic inequality across Europe — hitting parts of Eastern and Southern Europe the hardest — unless it is accompanied by strong redistribution measures, according to EU-funded research published on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.