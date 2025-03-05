Americas > IPCC’s next assessment report stuck after contentious talks, including on carbon removals

IPCC’s next assessment report stuck after contentious talks, including on carbon removals

Published 13:29 on March 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:29 on March 5, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) failed to agree a timeline for the publications of its seventh assessment cycle report (AR7) after “contentious talks” during its latest meeting, which the US failed to attend, the panel said Wednesday.
