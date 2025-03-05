China > EU yields to carmakers by extending CO2 compliance period

EU yields to carmakers by extending CO2 compliance period

Published 16:36 on March 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:36 on March 5, 2025  / /  China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US

The European Commission has bowed to pressure from the automotive industry by granting car manufacturers more flexibility to meet CO2 emission reduction targets, while taking a step towards decarbonising corporate fleets.
The European Commission has bowed to pressure from the automotive industry by granting car manufacturers more flexibility to meet CO2 emission reduction targets, while taking a step towards decarbonising corporate fleets.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.