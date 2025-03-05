Americas > WWF launches Deforestation-Free Leather Fund with $10 mln target

WWF launches Deforestation-Free Leather Fund with $10 mln target

Published 12:01 on March 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:01 on March 5, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

WWF has launched a fund that seeks to galvanise collective action to tackle Brazilian deforestation and land degradation in leather supply chains with a target raise of $10 million.
