UK waste-to-energy operator launches next phase of carbon capture programme, with first pilot in Wales
Published 11:27 on March 5, 2025 / Last updated at 11:27 on March 5, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary
A UK waste-to-energy operator is moving ahead with the next phase of its carbon capture technology programme, installing the only active carbon capture and storage (CCS) pilot in Wales and a new pilot plant in West Yorkshire.
