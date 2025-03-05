INTERVIEW: Cloud service provider evaluates carbon projects for potential to offset residual emissions
Published 14:37 on March 5, 2025 / Last updated at 14:37 on March 5, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Voluntary
A cloud service provider with market cap exceeding €1 billion is evaluating nature-based carbon projects in France, with an eye to potentially buying more credits in future if it deems the quality of these projects high enough.
A cloud service provider with market cap exceeding €1 billion is evaluating nature-based carbon projects in France, with an eye to potentially buying more credits in future if it deems the quality of these projects high enough.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.