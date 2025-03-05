Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 07:34 on March 5, 2025 / Last updated at 07:34 on March 5, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices enjoyed a healthy boost from a strengthening gas market on Wednesday morning after the European Commission was reported to be planning to extend its gas storage mandate to 2027, but not to set any interim targets before the annual Nov. 1 goal of reaching 90% full.
