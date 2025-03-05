Asia Pacific > CARBON FORWARD ASIA: Australian Coalition election win might see major Safeguard carve-outs

CARBON FORWARD ASIA: Australian Coalition election win might see major Safeguard carve-outs

Published 07:06 on March 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:06 on March 5, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

A Coalition party win at the imminent Australian election would not see the updated Safeguard Mechanism repealed, but it could be weakened or see large sectors, such as LNG, carved out, a conference heard this week.
A Coalition party win at the imminent Australian election would not see the updated Safeguard Mechanism repealed, but it could be weakened or see large sectors, such as LNG, carved out, a conference heard this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.