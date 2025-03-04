INTERVIEW: Argentina will keep carbon policies, lose carbon finance if it leaves the Paris Agreement
Published 22:56 on March 4, 2025 / Last updated at 22:56 on March 4, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, International, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
In late January, just days after US President Donald Trump announced the country's departure from the Paris Agreement, reports emerged that Argentine President Javier Milei would follow suit – likely sacrificing international carbon finance while keeping most of Argentina’s carbon policies intact.
In late January, just days after US President Donald Trump announced the country's departure from the Paris Agreement, reports emerged that Argentine President Javier Milei would follow suit – likely sacrificing international carbon finance while keeping most of Argentina’s carbon policies intact.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.