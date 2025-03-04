Americas > UK insurer commits £87 mln to NbS

UK insurer commits £87 mln to NbS

Published 22:21 on March 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:26 on March 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A leading UK insurer has invested £87 million in nature-based solutions (NbS), with a further £13 mln still to be deployed by 2030.
A leading UK insurer has invested £87 million in nature-based solutions (NbS), with a further £13 mln still to be deployed by 2030.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.