PREVIEW: Potential programme tweaks weigh on Washington’s Q1 auction expectations

Published 01:32 on March 5, 2025 / Last updated at 01:43 on March 5, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Chris Ward / Americas, US

Washington’s first quarterly auction for 2025 is largely expected to settle at a discount to secondary market levels, dodging a reserve sale despite fundamentals signalling the need for additional permit supply, as recent policy developments cloud programme outlook.