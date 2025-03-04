New York to release NYCI reporting protocol this month
Published 19:49 on March 4, 2025 / Last updated at 19:49 on March 4, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
The new acting head of New York’s environmental conservation commission announced Thursday that the agency will release protocols this month for reporting GHG emissions as it prioritises advancing the state’s future cap-and-invest programme, known as NYCI.
