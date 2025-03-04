Climate Talks > Fossil fuel presence at COPs has grown sharply, reaching 3% of delegates at COP28 -report

Fossil fuel presence at COPs has grown sharply, reaching 3% of delegates at COP28 -report

Published 16:35 on March 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:35 on March 4, 2025  / /  Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East

Fossil fuel interests accounted for 2,347 delegates, or 3% of all participants at COP28, gaining entry largely through business NGOs and developing country governments, according to a study released Monday.
Fossil fuel interests accounted for 2,347 delegates, or 3% of all participants at COP28, gaining entry largely through business NGOs and developing country governments, according to a study released Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.