CBAM > EU launches high-level steel talks as sector faces existential crisis 

EU launches high-level steel talks as sector faces existential crisis 

Published 16:21 on March 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:21 on March 4, 2025  / /  CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The European Commission has kicked off a Strategic Dialogue on the future of the EU’s steel sector, as industry leaders warn that rising costs, global overcapacity, and stalled decarbonisation efforts threaten its survival.
The European Commission has kicked off a Strategic Dialogue on the future of the EU’s steel sector, as industry leaders warn that rising costs, global overcapacity, and stalled decarbonisation efforts threaten its survival.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.