Dutch startup secures €8 mln to expand sodium-ion battery storage for solar power

An Amsterdam-based firm announced Tuesday it has raised €8 million to develop sodium-ion battery storage for solar power, a technology it said could help the energy sector cut up to 14 billion tonnes of CO2 annually by 2050 if widely adopted.