Americas > UK power plant with CCS will emit more CO2 equivalent than declared, hears Court of Appeal

UK power plant with CCS will emit more CO2 equivalent than declared, hears Court of Appeal

Published 14:59 on March 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:59 on March 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

A gas-fired power plant with carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the north of England will emit more greenhouse gas emissions than initially declared, and will be at odds with the UK’s net zero commitments, said a scientist, whose claim was due to be heard in the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.
A gas-fired power plant with carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the north of England will emit more greenhouse gas emissions than initially declared, and will be at odds with the UK’s net zero commitments, said a scientist, whose claim was due to be heard in the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.