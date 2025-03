UK power plant with CCS will emit more CO2 equivalent than declared, hears Court of Appeal

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

A gas-fired power plant with carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the north of England will emit more greenhouse gas emissions than initially declared, and will be at odds with the UK’s net zero commitments, said a scientist, whose claim was due to be heard in the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.