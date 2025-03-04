UK power plant with CCS will emit more CO2 equivalent than declared, hears Court of Appeal

Published 14:59 on March 4, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay

A gas-fired power plant with carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the north of England will emit more greenhouse gas emissions than initially declared, and will be at odds with the UK’s net zero commitments, said a scientist, whose claim was due to be heard in the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.