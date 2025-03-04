Capital markets tech firm launches sovereign environmental assets trading platform for governments
Published 13:34 on March 4, 2025 / Last updated at 13:34 on March 4, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
A London-headquartered provider of consulting and capital markets technology services on Tuesday launched a new environmental markets infrastructure platform designed to support governments in issuing, trading, and managing sovereign environmental assets.
A London-headquartered provider of consulting and capital markets technology services on Tuesday launched a new environmental markets infrastructure platform designed to support governments in issuing, trading, and managing sovereign environmental assets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.