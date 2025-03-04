UK forest carbon fund receives govt grant to prevent peatland CO2 release
Published 14:06 on March 4, 2025 / Last updated at 14:06 on March 4, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A British forest carbon fund has received a grant of over £87,000 from the Scottish government's Peatland ACTION fund, aiming to prevent peatland from drying out and generating CO2 emissions, with the project set to generate credits under the country's Peatland Carbon Code.
A British forest carbon fund has received a grant of over £87,000 from the Scottish government's Peatland ACTION fund, aiming to prevent peatland from drying out and generating CO2 emissions, with the project set to generate credits under the country's Peatland Carbon Code.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.