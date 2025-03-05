Over half of global fossil CO2 emissions in 2023 tied to 36 companies -report
Published 05:01 on March 5, 2025 / Last updated at 02:09 on March 5, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Middle East, US, Voluntary
Emissions from major oil, gas, coal, and cement producers increased in 2023 compared to the previous year, with more than half of fossil fuel CO2 emissions linked to just 36 companies, according to a report released Wednesday.
