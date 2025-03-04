UK energy-from-waste plants face high ETS costs, unless pressure is applied to waste producers -trade group
Published 13:07 on March 4, 2025 / Last updated at 13:07 on March 4, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary
Charges under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme allocated to the energy from waste (EfW) sector should fully reflect the composition of the waste stream in question, in order to drive the intended carbon reduction in EfW feedstock and increase recycling rates, according to an industry body.
Charges under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme allocated to the energy from waste (EfW) sector should fully reflect the composition of the waste stream in question, in order to drive the intended carbon reduction in EfW feedstock and increase recycling rates, according to an industry body.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.