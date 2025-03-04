Americas > Google unveils accelerator for nature tech startups

Google unveils accelerator for nature tech startups

Published 11:58 on March 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:58 on March 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Canada, South & Central, US

US giant Google has launched its first accelerator for startups using technology to protect, manage, and restore biodiversity, amid continuous growth of the global nature tech market.
