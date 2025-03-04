EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:17 on March 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:17 on March 4, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon plunged to a new year-to-date low on Tuesday morning amid a wider sell-off in most markets after the US went ahead with plans to impose import tariffs on selected countries and the prospects of a peace deal in Ukraine appeared to recede.
European carbon plunged to a new year-to-date low on Tuesday morning amid a wider sell-off in most markets after the US went ahead with plans to impose import tariffs on selected countries and the prospects of a peace deal in Ukraine appeared to recede.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.