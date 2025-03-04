Biodiversity > UN plastic treaty talks to resume in August in Geneva

UN plastic treaty talks to resume in August in Geneva

Published 09:11 on March 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:11 on March 4, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA, International

Negotiations on the first-ever global treaty to tackle plastic pollution will resume in August in Switzerland after countries were unable to reach an agreement during talks in South Korea last December.
