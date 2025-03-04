CARBON FORWARD ASIA: India to begin trading voluntary offset credits within six months -official
Published 09:08 on March 4, 2025 / Last updated at 09:08 on March 4, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary
India will launch its voluntary carbon offset trading mechanism within six months as part of its Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), a senior government official told the Carbon Forward Asia conference in Singapore on Tuesday.
