Africa > New project aims to position African nation as DAC leader

New project aims to position African nation as DAC leader

Published 03:48 on March 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:48 on March 4, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Voluntary

A new direct air capture (DAC) project in East Africa has begun operations, marking the fastest deployment yet of the burgeoning technology, according to its backers.
A new direct air capture (DAC) project in East Africa has begun operations, marking the fastest deployment yet of the burgeoning technology, according to its backers.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.