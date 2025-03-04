Canada > BC LCFS adopts made in Canada eligibility criteria

BC LCFS adopts made in Canada eligibility criteria

Published 02:24 on March 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:50 on March 4, 2025  / /  Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

British Columbia's Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions announced changes to its Low Carbon Fuels Standard (BC LCFS) on Thursday mandating renewable-fuel requirements to be met with fuels produced in Canada.
British Columbia's Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions announced changes to its Low Carbon Fuels Standard (BC LCFS) on Thursday mandating renewable-fuel requirements to be met with fuels produced in Canada.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.