RGGI Market: RGAs fluctuate on year-high volumes ahead of Q1 auction

Published 01:00 on March 4, 2025 / Last updated at 01:00 on March 4, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices fell over the beginning of last week before later rising, as volumes reached their highest levels of the year and the market continued to position itself based on the upcoming auction and programme review wait, traders said.