Africa > EU’s CBAM may give non-EU importers competitive edge over local producers -bank analysts

Published 18:04 on March 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:04 on March 3, 2025  /  Africa, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EMEA, EU ETS, Other APAC, South & Central

Non-EU importers may hold a competitive advantage over European producers under the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) due to market information asymmetries and the ability to sell back emissions certificates, according to an investment bank report.
