Germany urges EU to soften blow of higher emissions costs on exports, amid other CBAM changes
Published 17:19 on March 3, 2025 / Last updated at 17:19 on March 3, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission needs to provide extra funding for EU exports in industries covered by the incoming carbon border fee, to soften the blow of rising EU ETS costs and maintain their international competitiveness, outgoing German ministers said in a letter setting out a number of recommendations.
