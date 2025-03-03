Africa > African countries to map vast swathe of carbon-storing seagrass

African countries to map vast swathe of carbon-storing seagrass

Published 14:54 on March 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:54 on March 3, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Nature-based

An association of mostly African countries is mapping out seagrass across four countries, using satellite imagery and field verification to assess the carbon stock in the region, it announced on Monday.
An association of mostly African countries is mapping out seagrass across four countries, using satellite imagery and field verification to assess the carbon stock in the region, it announced on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.