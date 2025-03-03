Asset manager launches new €200 mln fund for sustainable forestry and carbon in Europe
Published 17:23 on March 3, 2025 / Last updated at 17:23 on March 3, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A natural assets manager has launched a new €200 million fund to invest in sustainable forestry and carbon in Europe, expecting to realise most returns from timber while also seeking to monetise carbon and biodiversity benefits.
A natural assets manager has launched a new €200 million fund to invest in sustainable forestry and carbon in Europe, expecting to realise most returns from timber while also seeking to monetise carbon and biodiversity benefits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.