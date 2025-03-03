EMEA > Asset manager launches new €200 mln fund for sustainable forestry and carbon in Europe

Asset manager launches new €200 mln fund for sustainable forestry and carbon in Europe

Published 17:23 on March 3, 2025

A natural assets manager has launched a new €200 million fund to invest in sustainable forestry and carbon in Europe, expecting to realise most returns from timber while also seeking to monetise carbon and biodiversity benefits.
