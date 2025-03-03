EMEA > Estonian PM backs push for EU ETS2 delay

Estonian PM backs push for EU ETS2 delay

Published 13:39 on March 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:39 on March 3, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has voiced his support for delaying the EU’s new Emissions Trading System for road transport and building fuels (ETS2), aligning with calls from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other European leaders.
