Thailand’s revamped voluntary carbon credit framework comes with stricter oversight
Published 10:41 on March 3, 2025 / Last updated at 10:41 on March 3, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary
Thailand's Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO) on Monday introduced version 6.0 of its voluntary carbon credit framework, aligning it more closely with international standards and tightening rules around double counting.
