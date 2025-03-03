Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:20 on March 3, 2025 / Last updated at 12:20 on March 3, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon allowance prices jumped sharply at the opening on Monday morning in line with sizeable spikes in natural gas and power, after Friday evening's highly-charged meeting between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy in Washington D.C dimmed the chances of a resumption of Russian gas flows to Europe and raised geopolitical tensions across the bloc.