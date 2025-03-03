Asia Pacific > NZ experts warn govt over commitment to 2030 Paris target

NZ experts warn govt over commitment to 2030 Paris target

Published 04:42 on March 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 04:42 on March 3, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Paris Article 6

Experts and advocacy groups have cautioned New Zealand’s climate change minister over comments he made implying the country has no legal obligation to meet its 2030 Nationally Determined Obligation under the Paris Agreement.
Experts and advocacy groups have cautioned New Zealand’s climate change minister over comments he made implying the country has no legal obligation to meet its 2030 Nationally Determined Obligation under the Paris Agreement.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.