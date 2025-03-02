Africa > Ghana to sell 24 mln Article 6 credits

Ghana to sell 24 mln Article 6 credits

Published 22:59 on March 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:59 on March 2, 2025  /  Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6

Ghana will auction 24 million carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, aiming to finance sustainable development while reducing emissions, President John Mahama announced in his State of the Nation Address last week.
Ghana will auction 24 million carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, aiming to finance sustainable development while reducing emissions, President John Mahama announced in his State of the Nation Address last week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.