Investment funds show strong EUA price forecasting ability, Commitment of Traders analysis finds
Published 22:38 on March 2, 2025 / Last updated at 22:38 on March 2, 2025 / Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS
Investment funds and ‘other financial institutions’ have shown a remarkable ability to predict long-term price movements in the European carbon market, despite holding just a fraction of total long and short positions, a new study has found.
