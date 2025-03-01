Americas > New online tool launched to assess net CO2 removals from DAC

New online tool launched to assess net CO2 removals from DAC

Published 12:39 on March 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:39 on March 1, 2025  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, US, Voluntary

A US-based non-profit has unveiled a new online tool designed to calculate the net CO2 removals achieved by direct air capture (DAC) facilities, providing a detailed lifecycle emissions analysis for the burgeoning CDR technology.
A US-based non-profit has unveiled a new online tool designed to calculate the net CO2 removals achieved by direct air capture (DAC) facilities, providing a detailed lifecycle emissions analysis for the burgeoning CDR technology.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.