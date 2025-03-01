Thailand launches German-based €118-mln ‘climate-smart’ rice project to cut emissions
Published 09:37 on March 1, 2025 / Last updated at 09:37 on March 1, 2025 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Thailand is launching a German-backed €118-million ($122.5 mln) initiative to promote 'climate-smart' rice farming, aiming to support more than 253,000 farmers and cut carbon emissions by 2.44 million tonnes of CO2e by 2028.
Thailand is launching a German-backed €118-million ($122.5 mln) initiative to promote 'climate-smart' rice farming, aiming to support more than 253,000 farmers and cut carbon emissions by 2.44 million tonnes of CO2e by 2028.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.