Americas > Alberta predicts deficit amid US tariff suspicion, TIER revenues tank

Alberta predicts deficit amid US tariff suspicion, TIER revenues tank

Published 01:11 on March 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:13 on March 1, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary

Canada’s provincial energy powerhouse is taking no chances on potential US energy tariffs with a new budget that leaves room for their implementation, though revenues from its carbon market are forecasted to take a roughly 50% hit.
Canada’s provincial energy powerhouse is taking no chances on potential US energy tariffs with a new budget that leaves room for their implementation, though revenues from its carbon market are forecasted to take a roughly 50% hit.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.