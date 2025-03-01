Alberta predicts deficit amid US tariff suspicion, TIER revenues tank
Published 01:11 on March 1, 2025 / Last updated at 01:13 on March 1, 2025 / Sarah Sobanski / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary
Canada’s provincial energy powerhouse is taking no chances on potential US energy tariffs with a new budget that leaves room for their implementation, though revenues from its carbon market are forecasted to take a roughly 50% hit.
Canada’s provincial energy powerhouse is taking no chances on potential US energy tariffs with a new budget that leaves room for their implementation, though revenues from its carbon market are forecasted to take a roughly 50% hit.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.