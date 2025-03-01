CFTC: CCA, WCA, LFS driven by legislative certainty amidst regulatory uncertainty

Published 02:16 on March 1, 2025 / Last updated at 02:16 on March 1, 2025 / Joan Pinto, Bijeta Lamichhane, Iulia Gheorghiu and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

A mixture of legislative certainty and regulatory uncertainty drove investor sentiment across California Carbon Allowance (CCA), Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA), and Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LFS) futures and options holdings, latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.