CFTC: CCA, WCA, LFS driven by legislative certainty amidst regulatory uncertainty
Published 02:16 on March 1, 2025 / Last updated at 02:16 on March 1, 2025 / Joan Pinto, Bijeta Lamichhane, Iulia Gheorghiu and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
A mixture of legislative certainty and regulatory uncertainty drove investor sentiment across California Carbon Allowance (CCA), Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA), and Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LFS) futures and options holdings, latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.
A mixture of legislative certainty and regulatory uncertainty drove investor sentiment across California Carbon Allowance (CCA), Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA), and Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LFS) futures and options holdings, latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.