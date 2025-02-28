Americas > Minnesota introduces bill to repeal clean vehicle regulations

Minnesota introduces bill to repeal clean vehicle regulations

Published 18:23 on February 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:23 on February 28, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The Minnesota House of Representatives this month introduced a bill to repeal certain clean vehicle rules under the state's environmental regulations.
The Minnesota House of Representatives this month introduced a bill to repeal certain clean vehicle rules under the state's environmental regulations.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.