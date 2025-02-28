Domestic cross-border CCS adoption hindered by political, economic, and regulatory hurdles -report
Published 14:32 on February 28, 2025 / Last updated at 14:32 on February 28, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, US, Voluntary
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in China and the US face governance challenges as regional interests, local protectionism, and fragmented regulations hinder CO2 transport and storage across domestic boundaries, a report released Friday has revealed.
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in China and the US face governance challenges as regional interests, local protectionism, and fragmented regulations hinder CO2 transport and storage across domestic boundaries, a report released Friday has revealed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.