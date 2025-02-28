Americas > Domestic cross-border CCS adoption hindered by political, economic, and regulatory hurdles -report

Domestic cross-border CCS adoption hindered by political, economic, and regulatory hurdles -report

Published 14:32 on February 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:32 on February 28, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, China, US, Voluntary

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in China and the US face governance challenges as regional interests, local protectionism, and fragmented regulations hinder CO2 transport and storage across domestic boundaries, a report released Friday has revealed.
