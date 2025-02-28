Biodiversity > COP16: Countries strike last-gasp deal on nature finance

COP16: Countries strike last-gasp deal on nature finance

Published 12:11 on February 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:11 on February 28, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, International

Countries at the resumed COP16 UN biodiversity summit late Thursday reached a hard-fought agreement on a plan to mobilise finance for nature, in a decision that draws a line under months of tensions despite delaying critical steps to bridge the existing funding gap by the end of the decade, according to observers.
Countries at the resumed COP16 UN biodiversity summit late Thursday reached a hard-fought agreement on a plan to mobilise finance for nature, in a decision that draws a line under months of tensions despite delaying critical steps to bridge the existing funding gap by the end of the decade, according to observers.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.