Cookstove credits could represent major supply source for CORSIA -industry

Published 11:55 on February 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:55 on February 28, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Voluntary

Cookstove credits could represent a major source of supply under ICAO's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), particularly under the first phase, offering airlines a cost-effective entry point to offset their emissions, according to an industry alliance.
