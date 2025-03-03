Americas > Sustainability platform launches RFP for 1 mln carbon removal credits

Sustainability platform launches RFP for 1 mln carbon removal credits

Published 13:00 on March 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:21 on February 28, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A US-based sustainability software provider on Monday opened its first request for proposals (RFP) to carbon removal (CDR) suppliers, seeking 1 million credits to meet demand from its corporate customers.
A US-based sustainability software provider on Monday opened its first request for proposals (RFP) to carbon removal (CDR) suppliers, seeking 1 million credits to meet demand from its corporate customers.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.