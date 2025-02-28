Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEAs dip to 6-mth low as traders sit on the fence

CN Markets: CEAs dip to 6-mth low as traders sit on the fence

Published 10:36 on February 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:36 on February 28, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China

Permit prices in China's national emissions market fell below 90 yuan ($12.35) over the past week, touching the lowest level in six months, with analysts expecting the bearish sentiment to extend into March.
Permit prices in China's national emissions market fell below 90 yuan ($12.35) over the past week, touching the lowest level in six months, with analysts expecting the bearish sentiment to extend into March.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.