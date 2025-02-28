Asia Pacific > Australian market oversight body launches review into soil carbon method

Australian market oversight body launches review into soil carbon method

Published 07:19 on February 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:19 on February 28, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s Emission Reduction Assurance Committee (ERAC) is seeking feedback on the market’s 2021 soil organic carbon method, as it looks to ensure it meets the scheme’s offset integrity standards (OIS).
Australia’s Emission Reduction Assurance Committee (ERAC) is seeking feedback on the market’s 2021 soil organic carbon method, as it looks to ensure it meets the scheme’s offset integrity standards (OIS).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.