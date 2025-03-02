US RNG industry pushes for more robust federal tax incentives

Published 09:57 on March 2, 2025 / Last updated at 09:57 on March 2, 2025 / Chris Ward and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Tax incentives for clean fuels and hydrogen production in the US do not adequately support Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) growth, according to an industry expert.